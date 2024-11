Thane, Nov 17 (PTI) A six-year-old girl from Badlapur in Thane district died after falling into a water-filled pit, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday in Gadgenagar area, the Badlapur East police station official said.

"The deceased has been identified as Sandhya Dame. An accidental death case has been registered," he said. PTI COR BNM