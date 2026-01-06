Girl forces fellow female student to perform 'namaz' in medical college hostel; 2 staffers suspended

Palghar, Jan 6 (PTI) In a suspected case of ragging, an unidentified girl allegedly forced a fellow female student to perform 'namaz' at a private medical college's hostel in Wada taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district, prompting the management of the institute to suspend a hostel warden and a teacher.

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday night at the college in Posheri, sparking tension and triggering protests by right-wing activists, following which police personnel have been deputed there.

Police filed an FIR in this connection on Monday night, and the preliminary investigation suggests the incident could be linked to ragging, an official said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, a first-year physiotherapy student from Nashik, she was intercepted on the fifth floor of the hostel by a girl with her face covered. The girl pressured her to perform Islamic prayers despite her refusal, creating an atmosphere of fear, it said.

"The victim informed her family the following morning, who then approached the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) after allegedly receiving no response from the college management," a police official said.

Palghar Superintendent of Police (SP) Yatish Deshmukh visited the campus to review the situation.

"We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act. We are scanning the CCTV footage and recording statements of other students to identify the accused," SP Deshmukh said, adding that strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

In response to the outrage, the college administration has suspended a hostel warden and a teacher.

VHP activists have submitted a written complaint to the police, seeking a high-level inquiry into the college's functioning, alleging that similar incidents had taken place in the past.

A representative of the college management assured full cooperation with the police, but denied that a similar incident had taken place in the past.

There is a heavy police deployment in the area to maintain communal harmony. PTI COR NP