Ujjain shocker: 12-year-old girl raped and bleeding, seeks help; SIT probe launched

Ujjain (MP): A girl, around 12 years of age, was found bleeding on a street in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh, and her medical examination confirmed that she had been raped, police said on Wednesday.

The girl, found here on September 25, probably hails from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, but her identity is yet to be established as she is not able to tell her name and address to the police properly, an official said.

"A girl, aged around 12 years, was found bleeding on a street located under the Mahakal police station area in Ujjain on Monday. She was taken to a hospital, where her initial medical examination confirmed that she had been raped," Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma said.

"The girl is possibly a resident of Uttar Pradesh. She neither possesses any identity card, nor is she able to tell her name and address to the police properly," he said.

As the minor's condition was serious, she was taken to Indore on Tuesday for further medical treatment, the SP said.

A case was registered at the Mahakal police station and investigation into the incident is underway, he added.

"A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the matter and to check the CCTV footage so that the accused can be arrested at the earliest," he said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath demanded that the victim be given a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore and that the accused in the case be given the strictest possible punishment.

"It is heart-wrenching to see the case of extremely cruel rape of a little girl in Ujjain. The kind of heinous crime committed against the 12-year-old daughter and the way she ran around in many areas of the city in a semi-nude condition and before falling unconscious on the road, puts humanity to shame," Nath said on his official X account on Wednesday.

उज्जैन में एक छोटी बच्ची के साथ अत्यंत क्रूरतापूर्ण दुराचार का मामला देखकर रूह कांप जाती है। 12 साल की बेटी के साथ जिस तरह का दुष्कृत्य हुआ और जिस तरह से वह अर्धनग्न अवस्था में शहर के कई इलाकों में भागती रही और फिर बेहोश होकर सड़क पर गिर गई, उससे मानवता शर्मसार हो जाती है।

The Congress leader said that rule of law has ended in Madhya Pradesh and criminals are roaming free while the people are in trouble.