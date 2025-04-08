Girl found dead in canal, search on for her brother

Raichur (Karnataka), Apr 8 (PTI) Body of a minor girl who had gone missing along with her brother was recovered from a canal in this district while search is on for her sibling, police said on Monday.

The children had come to Gandhal village in Raichur district with their parents on a pilgrimage to Panchamukhi Hanuman temple.

The family hails from Gadwal in Telangana. The children were reported missing on Monday evening.

Police found Anjali's body in the Rajalabanda canal at Budadinni village while the search is on for her brother.

Authorities suspect that the girl may have drowned in the canal. PTI GMS ADB