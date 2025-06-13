Girl found dead in car that hit her; driver who promised to take her to hospital held

Korba, Jun 13 (PTI) A 6-year-old girl was found dead in a car on Friday a day after she was hit by the vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, a police official said.

Devendra Prasad Verma (65), who was driving the car, has been arrested after the body of Palak Patel alias Shivangi was found in his vehicle in neighbouring Korba district during a police check in Hardibazar, the official said.

"Patel was hit by an unidentified car at 6pm on Thursday near Bachhod village under Baloda police station area in Janjgir-Champa district. The driver of the car told people who had gathered that he was taking her to a nearby hospital. However, her parents could not find her in any hospital in the vicinity," the official said.

"When the girl was not found till late night, a case of accident and kidnapping was registered at Baloda police station and teams started a search. Based on information provided by eyewitnesses of the accident and technical evidence, the car was located in Hardibazar police station limits in Korba district," he said.

After her body was found in the car, Verma, a retired employee of South Eastern Coalfield Limited (SECL), was arrested, he said.

"The accused is being questioned to ascertain the chain of events and how she died," the official added. PTI COR TKP BNM