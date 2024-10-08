Girl found hanging at her home in Delhi's Keshavpuram

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The body of a 14-year-old girl was found hanging at her house in Keshavpuram area of northwest Delhi, officials on Tuesday said.

The police have suspected that the girl, who was studying in class 8, has committed suicide.

According to the police, they received an information on Tuesday that a girl hanged herself on the fourth floor in Chandan Nagar area where she was staying with her brother and sister-in-law in a rented house.

"A team was sent to the spot and the place was examined. No suicide note was recovered from the spot," said a senior police officer.

The police ruled out any foul play behind the incident and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Inquest proceedings into the matter has been started.

Sources said that the girl also called her brother-in-law before committing suicide. Her elder sister has levelled allegations that she was tortured by her brother and sister-in-law.

The police said they are investigating the matter from all angles. PTI BM AS AS