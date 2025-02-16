Girl found hanging at house in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl was found hanging on the window grill at her house in Powdikonam in nearby Sreekaryam on Sunday, police said.

She was found hanging in a shawl, they said.

The tragic incident came to light after her younger sister reportedly informed the neighbours about it. However, the police are yet to confirm this.

Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, her life could not be saved.

"The parents of the children were away from home when the tragedy happened. Prima facia, we suspect that tragedy struck the girl accidentally when she was playing with the shawl," a police officer said, and added that it could be confirmed only after an investigation, which is underway. PTI LGK KH