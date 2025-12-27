Girl gang-raped in Bihar's Rohtas, 2 migrant workers from Uttarakhand held

Sasaram, Dec 27 (PTI) A girl was allegedly gang-raped in Bihar's Rohtas district, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in the Sheosagar police station area on Friday night, they said.

Two harvester operators from Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar were arrested in connection with the case.

The girl went out to relieve herself when the accused persons got hold of her and raped her, police said.

"She did not return home, following which her family started searching for her. They found her in the dark, distraught, crying," SHO Ritesh Kumar said.

Five harvester operators from Uttarakhand were in the village for work, he said, adding that based on the information provided by the girl, her family nabbed one of them.

"All five were later taken into custody. The victim identified the two accused, and they were formally arrested," Kumar said. PTI COR SUK SOM