Girl gang raped in Bijnor, minor among three nabbed

Bijnor (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) A minor was nabbed and two youths were arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in the toilet of a market in Bijnor's Kotwali Dehat police station area on Friday, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ram Arj said the incident occurred when the girl was grazing animals with her mother outside the market.

When the mother was away from the spot, the three accused -- Junaid (20), Visal (18), and the minor -- took the girl to the toilet and allegedly raped her, the police officer said.

"The police have registered a case and arrested the two accused youths. The minor has also been taken into custody," the ASP said.

The minor accused was produced before a juvenile court while the victim underwent a medical examination, the police officer said, adding the accused have been booked under provisions of the BNS and the POCSO Act. PTI COR KIS NSD NSD