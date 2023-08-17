Girl gang-raped in Telangana, dies

Karimnagar (Telangana) Aug 17 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Peddapalli district following which she died, police said on Thursday. The incident is said to have occured on August 14.

The girl succumbed to injuries while traveling to her home state -- Madhya Pradesh.

She was working as a construction labourer near Peddapalli town.

"Four persons allegedly raped her as per the complaint lodged by the girl's brother," police said.

A police team has been sent to Madhya Pradesh for investigation and more details are awaited, they said.

Some suspects were picked up and are being questioned in connection with the incident.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on, they said. PTI COR SJR GDK KH ROH