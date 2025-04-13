Girl gang-raped in Tripura, 1 arrested

Agartala, Apr 13 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was gang-raped inside an abandoned madrassa hostel in North Tripura's Kadamtala area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the girl, a resident of Kurti village in Dharmanagar subdivision, was on her way to attend a relative's wedding ceremony in the same locality.

"Two persons, including a minor, abducted her and took her to a nearby abandoned madrassa hostel where they took turns to rape her. Later, they fled the spot, leaving her behind," Kadamtala police station officer-in-charge Jayanta Debnath said.

When the girl returned home and told her parents about her ordeal, the angry villagers launched a manhunt and nabbed one of the accused, a 19-year-old daily wager, from his residence the same night.

"The villagers handed over the accused to us. We arrested him for his alleged involvement in the case. A manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused," he said.

Debnath said the survivor underwent a medical examination and her condition is stated to be stable.

"We have lodged a case against the duo under the stringent POSCO Act and further investigation is underway," he said. PTI PS ACD