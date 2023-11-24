Girl gang raped in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) A case has been registered against two people for allegedly gang raping a 14-year-old girl in a village under the Gauri Bazar Police Station area here, police said on Friday.

Rudrapur Circle Officer Anshuman Srivastava said that the girl had gone to the fields, located almost 100 metres from her house to answer nature's call, around 10 pm on Tuesday.

Two persons of the same village allegedly gang raped her during this time, he added.

Srivastava said that the girl's mother lodged a complaint against two people following which a case was registered against them under Section 376D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, he added. PTI COR NAV AS AS VN VN