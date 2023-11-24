Girl gang raped in UP's Deoria, 2 men held

Deoria (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in a village under Gauri Bazar police station area, an officer said on Friday.

The girl had on Tuesday around 10 am gone to a field around 100 metres away from her house to relieve herself when the men raped her, Circle officer of Rudrapur Anshuman Srivastava said.

Her mother on Friday lodged a complaint against two people who were booked under sections 376D (gang rape) of the IPC and POCSO Act, he said.

Gauri Bazar Police Station SHO Shivchand identified the two arrested men as Durgesh and Abhijeet. Both will be produced in a court on Saturday.

The SHO said another person, Shivam, too has been accused of making a video of the act. As of now, no video has been recovered by the police.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination, Shivchand said. PTI COR NAV VN VN