14-year-old girl gangraped in Assam's Dhing, triggering massive protests

Guwahati: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three persons in Assam's Nagaon district, triggering massive protests by people on the streets.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma promised that stern action would be taken against the perpetrators.

The girl was allegedly assaulted and raped by three persons while she was returning home from her tuition on her bicycle in Dhing area around 8 pm on Thursday, police said.

Three persons came in a motorcycle and surrounded the girl, who was then allegedly raped by them and left in an injured and unconscious state on the roadside near a pond. The class 10 student was later rescued by locals, who informed the police.

She was initially taken to a health centre in Dhing and later shifted to a hospital in Nagaon for treatment and medical examination.

"The criminals who dared to commit such a heinous crime against a minor Hindu girl of Dhing will not be spared by the law. I have directed the DGP and Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika to rush to Dhing and take the toughest action," Sarma told reporters in Hailakandi.

Sarma alleged that after Lok Sabha elections, "a section of members of a particular community have become very active and have been encouraged to commit such crimes. We will, however, come down heavily on the perpetrators and nobody will be spared."

In the last two months, 22 such crimes against women have taken place and this is the 23rd such incident in the state, he added.

"In Lower and central Assam and Barak Valley districts, where indigenous people have become a numeric minority, they are living in constant fear. People outside these regions cannot gauge this harsh reality," he said.

The chief minister urged all to be sensitive about these issues of the indigenous people.

"We should identify the real perpetrators behind these heinous crimes and not be stuck in blaming communities within the Hindu society," Sarma said.

The police said that one person had been already arrested and another detained while a search was on to nab the others.

DGP G P Singh reached Dhing and visited the crime scene along with district police officials.

Meanwhile, people from all sections of the society hit the streets on Friday morning demanding the arrest of the culprits.

Shopkeepers downed the shutters of their business establishments and social and political organisations demanded stringent action against the culprits and security for women and girls.

Tension prevailed in the area and police patrolling and vigil have been intensified.

Earlier, Sarma had said that "the horrific incident at Dhing, involving a minor, is a crime against humanity and has struck our collective conscience".

"We will NOT SPARE anyone & BRING the perpetrators to JUSTICE. I've directed @DGPAssamPolice to visit the site and ensure swift action against such monsters," Sarma posted on X.