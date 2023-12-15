Girl gets strangled while playing on swing, dies

Malappuram (Kerala), Dec 15 (PTI) A six-year-old girl died after getting entangled in a swing rope at her house in this district, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Haya Fathima.

The incident occurred at Kuttippuram, where the girl was playing in the swing (kept for her sibling) after returning from school on Thursday evening. Her family later found her strangled on the swing rope.

"It is suspected that she was playing in the swing and the rope somehow got entangled around her neck and strangled her," a police officer said.

Though the girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, her life couldn't be saved, he added. PTI LGK SDP KH