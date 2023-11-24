Girl goes missing in Meerut, police say minor left home on her own

Meerut (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) A day after a 14-year-old girl went missing here and a kidnapping case was lodged, the police on Friday claimed she has not been abducted but left home at her will.

A CCTV footage was found in connection with the incident in which the girl is seen alone and asking for lift from a truck, they said, adding that efforts are underway to trace the teenager.

The minor had gone missing from her home in the Lohia Nagar area here under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday night.

The police had earlier received another CCTV footage of the incident in which three men were seen following the girl.

A case of kidnapping was registered on Thursday against the three men on the basis of the CCTV footage and a missing complaint by the girl's family members, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said the first CCTV footage showed the minor leaving from Zahidpur village around 2.31 am on Thursday.

The SSP said in a new revelation in the alleged abduction case of the minor, the police have received another CCTV footage in which the girl is seen asking a truck for a lift and going towards Hapur.

The police are trying to identify the truck and find out where the girl had alighted from the vehicle, he added.

The officer further said it appears prima facie that the girl had left home at her will and was not kidnapped. PTI COR CDN AS RPA