Girl held hostage, Rs 12 lakh looted from house in central Delhi's Chandni Chowk

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Four people, including a woman, allegedly held a girl hostage and looted Rs 12 lakh from a house in central Delhi's Chandni Chowk area, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The girl was alone in the house during the incident. A case has been registered at the Kotwali police station, they said.

According to police, Sarwan Hussain lives with his wife and four children in Kucha Rehman area, where he has a lehenga shop.

The assailants forcibly entered the house when one of the daughters of Hussain was alone at home. They threatened the girl and tied tape around her hands, legs and mouth and locked her in a room, police said.

Advertisment

They stole cash from the almirah, but left the jewellery. When Sarwan's wife returned home, she got to know about the incident and informed police, they said.

Police have found CCTV footage in which some suspects are seen, they said.

The victim's acquaintances are likely to be involved in the incident as the cash and jewellery were kept at a place where no one could reach without accurate information, police added. PTI NIT MNK NIT MNK MNK