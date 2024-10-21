Girl hurt as elevator crashes from first floor at Thane building

Thane, Oct 21(PTI) An 11-year-old girl was injured on Monday when an elevator at a residential highrise in Thane crashed from the first floor, officials said.

Advertisment

Three other persons inside the elevator escaped unhurt.

The incident occurred in the evening at a 41-storey building located on Pokhran Road No. 1 in Thane after the cable of the lift snapped when it reached the first floor from the ground floor.

"The elevator crashed to the ground floor, a Disaster Management Room official said.

Advertisment

Emergency response teams, including personnel from the Vartaknagar police station, fire brigade with one emergency tender, and staff from the Disaster Management Cell with a pickup vehicle, arrived swiftly at the scene.

All the four persons inside the elevator were rescued safely, the official said, adding that the girl suffered injury to her left leg. PTI COR NSK