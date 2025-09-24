Girl in Sonipat school subjected to 'humiliating punishment', HHRC takes suo motu note

Chandigarh, Sep 24 (PTI) The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a news report that an 11-year-old Class 5 girl student was allegedly subjected to "humiliating and degrading punishment for not completing her homework" at a school.

The Commission has taken suo motu note of the September 14 news report, which highlights the "deeply disturbing" incident involving the minor girl from a village in Sonipat district.

The punishment reportedly included performing 50 sit-ups, cleaning the classroom floor and areas outside the UKG class and being publicly humiliated by asking the UKG students to chant "shame shame" targeting the girl.

It is also alleged that the school principal threatened to shave off the girl's hair in case of future failure to complete homework.

These actions were stated to have caused severe psychological trauma to the child, rendering her unable to attend school and requiring psychological treatment.

The Bench of the Commission comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, Member (Judicial) Kuldip Jain, and Member Deep Bhatia, in their order dated September 17, strongly emphasized that every child has a fundamental right to education in a safe, dignified, and nurturing environment.

In line with Haryana's state motto "Bachpan Bachao, Shiksha Apnao", it is the duty of every educational institution to protect children from all forms of mental and physical abuse.

A school should be a place of learning, encouragement, and personality development, not of fear, humiliation, or punishment that inflicts trauma. The mental health of the minor is paramount, and such degrading conduct is completely antithetical to the purpose of education.

Further, as per the Commission's order, if the allegations are proven, such actions would constitute direct violations of the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India including Article 21 (Right to Life and Personal Liberty), which includes dignity and protection from inhuman or degrading treatment.

Additionally, India is a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), which ensures: Protection of every child from physical and mental violence, abuse, neglect, and maltreatment (Article 19).

The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 (JJ Act) is also directly applicable, Section 75 obligates authorities to protect children from abuse, cruelty, and maltreatment.

The alleged acts fall within such cruel behavior causing mental and physical suffering, attracting penal provisions, the Commission further observed.

Section 82 prohibits physical and mental harassment of children, holding perpetrators punishable. Allegations of corporal punishment and mental harassment by the school administration directly fall under this provision, it said.

The Commission also stressed that responsibility for a child's upbringing lies not only with parents but also with school authorities.

The present incident reflects a serious failure to uphold these principles, violating the student's dignity, mental health, and fundamental rights.

The Commission held that the alleged acts amount to a clear violation of the minor student's basic human rights, including the right to education, the right to protection from physical and mental abuse, and the right to dignity.

The incident poses a serious threat to the student's mental health and future development, making immediate corrective action essential.

Protocol, Information & Public Relations Officer, HHRC, Dr Puneet Arora said that the full Commission headed by Justice Lalit Batra has directed a fair and detailed inquiry into the matter.

The inquiry will include statements of the complainant, the school principal, teaching staff, other relevant witnesses, and the psychologist treating the student.

The District Education Officer, Sonipat, has also been directed to submit a detailed report, which must specifically address the school's compliance with the RTE Act, its disciplinary policy, actions taken by the Education Department, school policies, and administrative steps initiated in connection with the incident. PTI SUN NB NB