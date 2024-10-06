Girl injured after jumping off college building in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) A 19-year-old girl sustained injuries after she allegedly jumped off the second floor of a college building in the Vivek Vihar area on Sunday, police said.

The girl was admitted to the Hedgewar Hospital with injuries on her left leg and left arm from where she was referred to the GTB Hospital for treatment of internal wounds, they said.

A PCR call about the incident was received at the Vivek Vihar Police Station at 10.50 am, they police said.

"The girl, a resident of Pitampura, is pursuing her BA from the college located in Vivek Vihar. We have launched a probe into the incident," a senior police officer said. PTI BM ARI NB