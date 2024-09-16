Girl injured in attack by dogs, saved by people

Pune, Sep 16 (PTI) A four-year-old girl was injured when she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Chakan town of Pune district in Maharashtra.

A video of the September 8 incident which went viral recently shows a girl standing on a road being attacked by canines. Some residents rushed to the girl's rescue and saved her life.

The girl's mother Ashwini Bhendbhar said the incident occurred at 11 AM on September 8.

"My daughter sustained dog bites on her neck, head, cheeks and legs. After the incident, she was rushed to a hospital where she underwent treatment," Bhendbhar said, adding that her daughter has been discharged from the hospital. PTI SPK NSK