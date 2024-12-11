Girl 'kidnapped' from Latur rescued in Pune; man held

Latur, Dec 11 (PTI) A teenage girl who was allegedly kidnapped from Latur district in Maharashtra around six months ago has been rescued from Pune by the police, officials said.

The girl, aged around 14 years, was rescued by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Latur police on Monday, they said.

A case had been registered in connection with the alleged kidnapping of the girl, inspector Babita Wakadkar said.

"The police finally traced the missing girl in Pune. A 22-year man was nabbed in this connection and brought to Latur. It was found that he married the girl," she said.

The Latur police and AHTU team have launched 'Operation Muskan 13' to search for women and children who were reported missing from different parts of the state, she added. PTI COR NP