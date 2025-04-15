Girl killed, 25 injured as KSRTC bus plunges in 25-ft slope in Kerala

Kochi, Apr 15 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl died and around 25 others were injured when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus lost control and went down a 25-feet steep incline on the roadside on Tuesday, fire and rescue officials said.

The girl who was sitting in the bus fell in front of the vehicle after the windshield shattered in the accident and was trapped under its front wheels, they said.

She could be extracted from underneath the bus only after fire and rescue personnel arrived at the accident site, located in Kavalangad Panchayat in the Ernakulam district.

None of the injured are in serious condition, the official said.

When the accident occurred, the bus, which had over 45 passengers, was travelling from Kumily in the Idukki district to Ernakulam.

The official said the rear of the bus hit the boundary wall on the roadside while negotiating a bend, causing the vehicle to go out of control and fall down the steep incline.