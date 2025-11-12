Girl killed, 6 injured in gas cylinder blast in Bengal's Murshidabad

Kolkata, Nov 12 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was killed and six others were injured in a cooking gas cylinder blast at a house in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Wednesday, police said.

The explosion took place around 1.40 pm in the house in Rameswarpur in the jurisdiction of Kandi Police Station.

"The injured are being treated at a nearby hospital. We are investigating the matter," the officer told PTI.

The injured persons are believed to be the residents of the house, he said. PTI SCH NN