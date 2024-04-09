Girl killed as bus falls into ditch in J’khand

Chatra (Jharkhand), Apr 9 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was killed and 11 others were injured after a bus with pilgrims on board fell into a ditch in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Madandih village in Lawalong, around 160 km from Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, when the driver lost control over the bus and it fell into the roadside ditch, a senior officer said.

The bus was on its way to Kauleshwari temple at Hunterganj block of the district from Panki in Palamu, Lawalong Police Station in-charge Rupesh Kumar Rai said.

The injured were taken to a community health centre in Lawalong and thereafter they were shifted to the Chatra Sadar Hospital.

A doctor of the hospital, Shankar Birua, said that the girl was killed in the accident, and she received serious injury in her kidney.