Girl killed as e-rickshaw overturns in Delhi's Maujpur

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl died after an e-rickshaw carrying students overturned in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 7.30 am on Wednesday when the e-rickshaw first collided with a motorcycle and then overturned, they said.

The police said a teacher and some schoolchildren were travelling in the e-rickshaw when the incident occurred.

The victim, identified as Ashita Parashar, a class 3 student of private school.

"She was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead," said the police officer.

Eyewitnesses told police that the e-rickshaw was being driven at high speed before the collision.

"Immediately after the accident, driver of the e-rickshaw fled the scene. CCTV is being reviewed to ascertain the identity of the accused and establish sequence of the event," the officer said. PTI BM SSJ NB