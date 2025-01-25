Girl killed as school bus overturns

Yavatmal, Jan 25 (PTI) A student died and another was injured when their school bus overturned in Umarkhed taluka in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

The bus was carrying 20 to 25 students from Divti Pimpri village to their school in Dahagaon when the incident occurred in the morning, an official said.

The deceased girl was a class 9 student.

In the wake of the accident, Yavatmal guardian minister Sanjay Rathod directed officials to inspect school buses for compliance with rules. PTI COR CLS NSK