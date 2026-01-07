Girl killed as tractor knocks down boundary wall in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) A 7-year-old girl died after a boundary wall, hit by a tractor, collapsed here on Wednesday, police said.

The girl was identified as Shikha, a student of Class 1, police said.

The incident occurred in Khandwar Majhari village when the boundary wall of a community building fell in the afternoon. Santnagar Inspector Rajesh Kumar said that Shikha was playing near the wall when a tractor rammed into it, causing it to collapse.

Hearing the sound of the wall falling, a village panchayat assistant, Savita, rushed to the spot and found the child trapped under the debris. Soona after, the villagers gathered and pulled Shikha out, police said.

Shikha's family took her to the Patehra Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

She was the eldest among three siblings, police said.

Police have taken custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. PTI COR KIS SMV HIG