Girl killed, mother and aunt injured in road accident in Gururgam

Gurugram, Nov 27 (PTI) A four-year-old girl died and her mother and aunt were critically injured after their car overturn while attempting to avoid hitting a cow on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway in Gurugram, police said on Thursday.

The injured women are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they added.

According to the police, the deceased girl has been identified as Manmeet, a resident of Tosham in Bhiwani, whose mother Manju works as stenographer in Palwal court.

The accident took place near Pachgaon on KMP expressway when Manju along with her daughter and sister were headed to Palwal on Wednesday evening.

A cow suddenly came in front of the car and while trying to save the animal, the car lost control and overturned, they said.

Manju, her daughter and sister were seriously injured in the accident, the police said, adding that they were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Manmeet died, the police said.

A senior police officer said the body was handed over to the family after the a post-mortem. Further probe is underway. PTI COR NB NB