Girl killed over family dispute by cousin in UP

Etawah (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was hacked to death with an axe allegedly by her cousin here over a family dispute, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Muraitha village in the Ikdil police station area here on Thursday. The deceased teenager was identified as Pallavi.

Around 7 pm on Thursday, Pallavi was assisting her mother in preparing dinner when her cousin Neelu (22), who lived nearby, attacked her with an axe over an ongoing dispute with her father, Raghuraj, who was not home at the time of the incident, said Circle Officer Abhay Narayan Rai.

After committing the crime, Neelu fled the spot. Station House Officer Vikram Singh Chauhan reached the spot along with a forensic team after receiving information about the incident, police said.

Neelu was embroiled in a dispute with Raghuraj for a week. He had also lodged a complaint against his uncle earlier, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to arrest the accused, police said.