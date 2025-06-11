Girl killed, two injured in road accident in UP; police seize pickup truck after 12-km chase

Barabanki, Jun 11 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was killed and two were injured after a speeding pickup truck hit them from behind while they were out for a morning walk on Tuesday, police said.

Police intercepted the pickup truck after a nearly 12-km chase. The driver, however, managed to escape.

Three young girls were hit by the speeding pickup truck early this morning in front of the Kotwali police station, Station House Officer (SHO) Ratnesh Pandey told PTI.

"One of them died on the spot while the other two sustained serious injuries. The injured were rushed to the primary health centre for treatment in Tikaitnagar," he said.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Palak (7), a resident of the Sarawgi locality. She was accompanied by her friends Rani (8) and Shivanshi (9) when the incident occurred near Bhagat Singh Park. The pickup truck was carrying DJ sound equipment.

Due to the proximity of the accident site to the police station, officers responded immediately and took the three girls to the community health centre. While doctors declared Palak dead, Rani and Shivanshi were discharged after first aid, SHO Pandey said.

A police team pursued the fleeing vehicle for about 12 kilometres and intercepted it in the Badosarai police station area. Although the driver escaped, police have detained the pickup truck's owner and seized the vehicle, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a search is being conducted for the driver, Pandey said.