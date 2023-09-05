Girl killed, woman injured in separate leopard attacks in Pauri

Pauri, Sep 5 (PTI) A four-year-old girl was mauled to death and an elderly woman injured in separate leopard attacks in Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Tuesday, Forest Department officials said.

The two incidents took place in Dhikal and Markhola villages, they said.

Ayesha (4) was playing in the courtyard of her home in Dhikal village in the Khirsu area when a leopard hiding behind the bushes attacked her and dragged her away, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Swapnil Anirudh told PTI.

Her relatives and villagers ran after the leopard and made noise. Later, the girl's body was recovered from a field 400 metres from her home, he said.

Two cages have been set up in the village to catch the leopard and a team has reached the spot to tranquillize it, the DFO said, adding immediate financial assistance has been provided to the girl's family.

Forest personnel have also been deployed in the village and the leopard's movement is being tracked with the help of drones, Anirudh said.

In the second incident, a 67-year-old woman was injured after a leopard attacked her while she was cutting grass along with other women in Sanyun Markhola village in the Pabau area, the officials said.

The leopard let go of the woman when those accompanying her raised an alarm, they said.

The woman was taken to the Pabau primary health centre where she was administered first aid, they said. PTI COR ALM DIV DIV