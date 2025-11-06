Girl manages to escape from motorcycle-borne abductor in Beed; hunt on for accused

Beed, Nov 6 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl managed to escape a kidnapping bid in Beed district after her screams prompted the jittery abductor to free her, a police official said on Thursday.

She was abducted from Jivachiwadi in Kaij tehsil at around 10am on Wednesday by a motorcycle-borne person when she was returning home after delivering lunch to her father in their farm, he said.

"The man told the girl her father owed him money and asked her where he could meet him. When the girl offered to guide him back to the farm, the accused held a cloth with some powder to her nose after which she fell unconscious, placed her on the two-wheeler and sped away," the Kaij police station official added.

"Near a brick kiln along Kanadi road, the girl regained her consciousness and began screaming for help. The abductor panicked and left her by the roadside and fled. She walked to Kaij bus stand, where she met a relative and was later united with her father," the official added.

A case of kidnapping and other offences was registered against an unidentified person, he said.

"We have got CCTV footage showing the accused's motorcycle at Yevata Chowk, Lavhuri and Kanadi Mali. We will nab him soon," inspector Swapnil Unwane said.

The girl's father said police have managed to get the registration number of the motorcycle. PTI COR BNM