Girl miraculously survives in Andhra Pradesh after being pushed off bridge by mother’s paramour

Ravulapalem (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 6 (PTI) In a miraculous rescue operation, a girl pushed off Ravulapalem Gouthami bridge in Konaseema district in the wee hours of Sunday by her mother’s paramour managed to survive by precariously clinging on to a plastic pipe and calling police for help, police said.

A search is on for the girl's half-sister and mother who were washed away in the waters.

The girl managed to hold on to the pipe, fetched the cell phone from her pocket and dialed '100’ for police to come and rescue her.

"In about half an hour’s time since receiving the call, police managed to rescue the girl. By the time they reached her, she was dangerously holding on to the pipe but police safely pulled her up," Konaseema district Superintendent of Police P Sridhar told PTI.

According to the police, the girl's mother Suhasini (30), a native of Gudivada came in touch with Ulava Suresh (30) while working in a hotel in Tadepalli. Their relationship continued and Sushasini gave birth to a girl, who is one-year-old now.

At 3.50 AM on Sunday, Suresh told the family members that they would all go to Rajamahendravaram and drove them to Ravulapalem Goutami bridge in a car.

In the guise of taking a selfie, Suresh pushed all three of them off the bridge into the river. While the girl survived, her half-sister and mother got washed away in the waters and are yet to be found, said Sridhar.

Police are on the hunt for Suresh. PTI STH KH