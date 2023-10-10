Girl molested at dharamshala in UP's Shravasti

Shravasti (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A 60-year-old dharamshala operator has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl here, police said on Tuesday.

Ashok Kumar, the operator of a dharamshala run by Kalyan Maitri Baudh Society, Shravasti, was arrested on Monday, they said.

Ikauna Station House Officer (SHO) Mahimanath Upadhyay said the girl was "molested" at the dharamshala.

Police said another accused had also molested the minor and his arrested and subsequent questioning led to the arrest of the dharamshala operator.

Based on the girl's complaint, a case was registered under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused, Rajan Patva (32), on October 4, and he was arrested." The SHO said it has emerged after investigation that objectionable activities were going on at the dharamashala.

He said Kumar allegedly molested the minor and also assisted Patva in hatching a conspiracy.

"A case has been registered against Kumar under IPC sections 354, 504, 506 and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the POCSO Act. The case was registered on October 9," the SHO said. PTI COR NAV CK