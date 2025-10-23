Girl molested in state-run hospital in Kolkata, 1 arrested

Kolkata, Oct 23 (PTI) A teenage girl was allegedly molested by a former group D staffer of a government hospital in the state-run SSKM Hospital here, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Amit Mallick, a former ward boy, was arrested from Dhapa on Wednesday night and booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said.

"On receiving verbal information about the incident, Bhowanipore police contacted the victim and recorded her statement," the officer said.

"Later, the accused was identified as ex-group D staff of a state-run hospital and was arrested from Dhapa Bustee Road under Pragati Maidan police station area," the officer added.

Bhawanipore police station lodged an FIR under the POCSO Act based on the recorded and signed statement of the victim girl, police said in a statement.

According to the complaint lodged by the teenager's family, she was molested while waiting for a doctor at the outpatient department.

As the parents were busy at the OPD ticket counter, the accused asked the girl to accompany him to a nearby spot where he allegedly outraged her modesty, the complainant said.

The incident comes close on the heels of an attack on a woman doctor at a hospital in Uluberia in Howrah district, where family members of a patient allegedly assaulted and threatened her with sexual violence.

Three persons were arrested in that case.

Last year, the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital triggered massive protests across West Bengal and the country. PTI SUS MNB