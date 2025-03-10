Girl on way to exam centre kidnapped in UP's Bareilly, probe initiated

Bareilly, Mar 10 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl on her way to take her high school examination was allegedly kidnapped from the Subhash Nagar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday and added a case had been registered and a probe initiated.

The case was registered on Monday based on a complaint by the girl's father.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Pareek said the complainant, a resident of the Kargaina area, said in his complaint that his daughter left home for Sahu Gopinath Inter College to take her high school exam around 7:30 am on March 7.

However, she was accosted on the way by his neighbour's two sons, his wife and two unidentified men. They allegedly forced the girl to get inside their vehicle and fled, according to the complaint.

"My daughter is still missing and the accused may have committed a serious crime against her. Her life is in danger," the father said in the complaint.

He also claimed the delay in filing the complaint was because he had been searching for his daughter before learning the names of those involved.

"Based on the complaint, a case has been registered and police teams have been deployed to locate the girl," Pareek said. PTI COR KIS SZM SZM