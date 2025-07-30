Girl on way to school kidnapped in Ranchi, found

Ranchi, Jul 30 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl, who was kidnapped while on her way to school in an e-rickshaw on Wednesday morning in Jharkhand capital Ranchi, was found in neighbouring Ramgarh district, police said.

The kidnappers allegedly left her at a place within Kuju police station limits, around 60 km from here, they said.

The girl was kidnapped from the city's Siramtoli area within Chutia police limits.

"After receiving information around 8.45 am, a massive checking drive was ordered in 90 locations spread over 10 districts of the state," Ranchi senior superintendent of police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha said.

Seeing the massive police deployment, the kidnappers left the girl and fled, he said.

"We are conducting raids to arrest the kidnappers," Sinha said.

According to locals, a few youths in a car intercepted the e-rickshaw in which she was travelling near Siramtoli Flyover in Ranchi and forced her into their vehicle and fled, they said. PTI SAN RG SAN MNB