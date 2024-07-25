Girl raped at gun point, pushed off building in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped at gun point and pushed off the fifth floor of a building in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Monday when the accused barged into the victim house while her parents were away, the police said.

The man then took the girl to a building nearby where he raped her and then pushed her off the fifth floor of the building, they said.

According to police, the victim was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and is undergoing treatment. The girl suffered a leg fracture from the fall.

The victim counselling was done by CIC counsellor and her statement was recorded in which she alleged that she was raped, the police said.

An FIR has been registered under sections 127 (2) (wrongful confinement), 65 (1) (punishment for rape on a woman under 16 years of age) and 109 (1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the police said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, they added. PTI BM OZ NB