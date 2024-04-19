Girl raped by neighbour in Haryana's Nuh; accused absconding

Nuh (Haryana), Apr 19 (PTI) A 10-year old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Nuh, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

An FIR was registered against the accused at City Nuh police station. The accused is absconding, they said.

Both the victim and the accused are Rohingyas.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's father, the accused Ayub took his 10-year-old daughter to his slum and raped her on the evening of April 12.

Advertisment

"The accused also threatened my daughter of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. When my daughter reached home, she told me about the incident. After this, when I reached the accused's slum, he fled from there," the father of the girl said in his police complaint on Thursday.

An FIR was registered under the provisions of the POCSO Act and under relevant provisions of the IPC at City Nuh police station on Thursday, police said.

"We are conducting raids to nab the accused who is still absconding," said Inspector Satpal Singh, the SHO of City Nuh police station. PTI Cor SUN AS AS