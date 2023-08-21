Girl raped by relative in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a relative in the Bairia area here, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The incident came to light when the family of the minor learnt that she was four months pregnant, they said.

Station House Officer Dharam Veer Singh said the girl was raped by her distant cousin a few months ago.

On the complaint of the girl's mother, an FIR was registered against the accused under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act on Sunday, he said.

The accused has been arrested, the SHO added. PTI COR SAB AQS