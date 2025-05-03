Girl raped by road construction worker in Jharkhand

Medininagar (Jharkhand), May 3 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a driver in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Saturday, police said.

The accused, a driver of an earthmover, was severely beaten by villagers before handing him over to the police, an officer said.

The incident happened near a temporary camp which was set up for road construction workers within the limits of the district's Bishrampur police station.

"The incident happened when the girl was walking past the workers’ camp. At that time, the accused allegedly grabbed and raped her. After the girl recounted her ordeal to the villagers, they beat the accused," the officer-in-charge of the police station, Saurabh Kumar Chaubey, said.

The accused has been arrested, he said.

The police, after rescuing the accused, admitted him to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, he said, adding that the girl was also sent to hospital for medical examination.

Chaubey said construction of a road from Mukhikhap to Nawabazar is underway, and the accused, a resident of Vaishali district in Bihar, was employed as a driver of an earthmover at the site. PTI COR SAN SBN SAN SBN