Girl gang-raped by six men in Jharkhand's Gumla

Gumla: A girl was allegedly raped by six young men in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Tuesday.

She was attending a wedding and had gone out of the venue to relieve herself along with three other girls when these men started accosting them. While the rest managed to flee, she could not and was taken to a nearby forest and allegedly raped, they said.

The accused men left her there to die and fled, they added.

After being found by her family, she narrated the incident to them, following which her father lodged a police complaint.

The incident happened on Friday, and police on Monday arrested all six accused involved in the crime, said Mukesh Tudu, the in-charge of the Sursang police station.

"Taking prompt action, a team was set up and all accused, aged 18 to 24, were arrested from different locations," he said, adding that a court sent them to judicial remand.

The medical examination of the girl was conducted, and the accused persons confessed to the crime, he claimed.