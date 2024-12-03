Girl 'raped' by youth of same village in Jharkhand’s Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Dec 3 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old man of same village in a field in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR was lodged in this regard on Tuesday morning following a complaint by the victim’s mother, police said and added that the girl was sent for a medical test.

The incident took place in a village under Hussainabad police station area on Monday when the girl had gone to a field to pluck coriander.

"According to the victim’s mother, the man stopped her on the way, dragged her to another field and then raped her," Hussainabad police station in-charge Sanjay Yadav said.

"Raids are being carried out to arrest the accused who fled after the incident," he said. PTI COR SAN SAN MNB