Girl 'raped' in Assam's Cachar, one arrested

Guwahati, Mar 7 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a four-and-a-half-year-old girl in Assam's Cachar district, police said on Saturday.

A complaint was filed by the child's family on Friday, alleging that the accused, 26, entered their residence when they were away, and lured her to his house by promising to buy her chocolates.

The child was found near a tea garden late in the evening, police said.

Her father claimed she told the family members that the accused had gagged and raped her.

Police have registered a case under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanghita (BNS).

A search operation was launched and the accused arrested, a police officer said.

The statement of the child has been recorded, and she has undergone a mandatory medical examination, he said.

"The entire process was conducted under observation of the Child Welfare Committee, and we are probing the matter further," he said. PTI DG RBT