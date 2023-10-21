Girl raped in UP village

Kaushambi (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by man in a village in this district on Friday, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area Awadhesh Vishwakarma said that a 30-year-old man lured the girl to a sugarcane field outside the village which comes under Kokhraj police station limits and raped her there.

The accused raped the girl in the field and then fled the spot, the CO said.

The CO said that after hearing the screams of the girl, the villagers working in the nearby fields reached the spot.

Police arrived on the information of family members and admitted the girl to the district hospital.

The Circle Officer said a case is being registered against the accused based on the complaint of the minor's father under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. PTI COR CDN CK