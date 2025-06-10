Girl raped, kidnapped, converted in UP's Kushinagar; 4 held

Kushinagar (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) A girl was allegedly kidnapped, raped and forced to convert here, police said on Tuesday. Four people have been arrested in the case.

According to police, the victim's mother filed a complaint regarding her daughter's kidnapping and accused four men of committing the crime.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered under sections 137(kidnapping), 64 (rape), 351(criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

During the investigation, the police found that the girl was forced to convert. The prime accused, Meraj, also raped her during confinement, aided by a woman, the police said.

On Tuesday, the police arrested the four accused and rescued the girl.

Inspector Anil Singh Yadav of the Vishunpura Police Station said, "Accused Meraj, along with his accomplices, Seraj, Meruddin alias Merajuddin Ansari, and Haseena Khatoon, abducted the complainant's minor daughter, forced her conversion, and committed (sexual) assault." Additional charges under BNS section 87 (kidnapping to compel for marriage) and sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021 have been added, the district police said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, he added. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG