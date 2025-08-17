Girl reported missing was hit-and-run victim, found dead by highway in Barmer

Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing two days ago, was found dead in bushes along the Balotra-Sanchore mega highway in Barmer district on Sunday, police said.

The discovery triggered protests by the locals who blocked the road for nearly three hours.

The blockade was lifted only after local MLA Arun Chaudhary intervened and assured the girl's kin of action.

The body of Soraki Devasi had badly decomposed when it was found in the morning near Asada, local police station in-charge Chand Singh said.

According to him, on the evening of August 15, a car headed to Sindhari from Balotra hit Soraki, throwing her nearly 25 feet off the road into bushes.

She, however, went unnoticed as locals rushed to rescue those injured in the car.

When Soraki did not return home, her cousin lodged a missing person report at Jasol Police Station.