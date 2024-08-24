Girl runs away from home after scolding for not attending school in Thane district

Thane, Aug 24 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl from Maharashtra’s Thane district ran away from home after her mother and elder brother scolded her for not attending school, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place at about 10 pm on August 21, said the official from Manpada police station in Dombivli.

After being chided by her mother and brother, the girl picked up a book and left her home in the Daslepada area saying she was going to study with a friend. But she never returned, the official said.

The family filed a police complaint on Friday after failing to locate her, the official said.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 137(2) for kidnapping and efforts are being made to find her, the official added. PTI COR NR