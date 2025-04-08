Girl stabbed in full public view for refusing marriage proposal in Delhi; battling for life

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was knifed several times by a man in full public view in the Kirbi Place bus stop area of southwest Delhi, a police officer said on Monday.

Sources in the police said that the girl was attacked on late Sunday evening after she refused his marriage proposal earlier in the day. Enraged over it, the 20-year-old man stabbed her multiple times in a "planned manner" using a kitchen knife, they said.

The accused later injured himself with the same knife, when the severely injured girl shouted for help, said the sources.

The victim's mother said that her daughter will turn 18 on Tuesday.

The matter was reported to police around 9.30 pm on Sunday by a passerby, who also tried to send the girl to a hospital, police said.

"The girl sustained serious injuries to her neck and the left side of abdomen. A knife was recovered from the scene. Both were admitted to DDU Hospital and are under treatment. They are in critical condition," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said in a statement.

A case under section 109(1) of the BNS has been registered against accused Amit at Delhi Cantt police station and investigation is under progress, said the officer.

The DCP further said that on inquiry, it was revealed that Amit and the girl had been friends since last year and had a fallout over some issue.

Investigators visited the incident site to procure CCTV footage and to record the statement of those who were present during the incident and recorded video using their mobile phones.

"We have formed multiple teams to investigate the entire matter. Most important is the statement of the victim. We will record her statement soon after she is able to," said a source.

The sources further said that statements of the nearby vendors will also be recorded to know about the sequence of the events.

Another source said that the incident was planned by the accused.

"We got to know that the accused was following her, and also proposed for marriage which the victim had refused. The accused even tried to hold her hand, which she resisted and went away from him," said the source, adding that the accused later planned to kill her by bringing a knife from his home.

Meanwhile, a video, purportedly of the incident, made rounds on social media. The 45-second clip shows a man and a female person lay side by side on the footpath, drenched in blood, as passersby gathered around to offer help.

Meanwhile, the victim's mother, while talking with PTI, said that her daughter will be 18 on Tuesday.

The mother said that her daughter is on ventilator, fighting for life as she was stabbed multiple times at the bus stop.

"We were so happy that she would turn 18 tomorrow (on Tuesday), but little did we know that my child would be struggling to breathe," she said, who works as a house help and is a single mother.

The girl has two siblings, including an elder sister who is marries and a 15-year-old brother.

The family came to Delhi after the victim's father, who resides in a village in Uttar Pradesh, married another woman, the sources said.

The girl used to work with her brother at a shop in Sadar Bazar Cantonment on a part-time basis, near where the accused also used to work. PTI BM SSJ KVK KVK